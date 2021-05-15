AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $9.60. 510,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,756. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 254,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,771 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in AVROBIO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

