Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.47.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. 39,981,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,655,336. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $98,507,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,758,000 after buying an additional 1,485,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,205,000 after buying an additional 3,283,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $100,159,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.