Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

AVNT stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 275,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

