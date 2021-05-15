Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
AVNT stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 275,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
