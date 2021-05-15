Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The business had revenue of C$116.54 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.