Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.40 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

