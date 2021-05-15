-$0.17 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

CATB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

