Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $139.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

