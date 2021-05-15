Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.02). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 61,174 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $81.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

