$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.19.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $80.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

