Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Coherent makes up 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Coherent worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHR. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $2,782,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Coherent by 14.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 245,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,958,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Coherent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $258.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.88. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

