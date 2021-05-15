6,400 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEF opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

