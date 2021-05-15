Washington Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,357.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CW stock opened at $127.87 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

