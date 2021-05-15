Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467,788 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for about 2.5% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

CSTM stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.