Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 674,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,335,000 after acquiring an additional 114,555 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $5,416,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. 1,841,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,306. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 356.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

