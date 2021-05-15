Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $76.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.21. 297,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

