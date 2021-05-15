KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KREF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.30. 723,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $100,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,409,865 shares of company stock valued at $108,104,676. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

