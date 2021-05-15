Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,420,766 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth $41,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

INFY stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

