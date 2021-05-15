D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

