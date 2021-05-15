BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Raised by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,390 shares of company stock worth $7,850,535. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.