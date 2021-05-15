BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

BHP opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

