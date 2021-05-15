D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

