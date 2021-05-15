Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexion Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

FLXN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 694,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $411.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

