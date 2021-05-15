Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.20. 829,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

