NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 13,136,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,282. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

