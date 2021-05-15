Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 318,574 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 318,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

