Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,555,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.