Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $75.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities downgraded Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of HAE traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 2,091,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,303. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

