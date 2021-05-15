Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMNM traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. Immunome has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

Get Immunome alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.