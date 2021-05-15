CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.81.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. 41,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,330. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.