Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.