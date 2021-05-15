850 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

