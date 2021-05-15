Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.11 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.