Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,985 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 3.69% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUAG opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

