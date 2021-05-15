iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

