iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.69 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

