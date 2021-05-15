Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

CHCT opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

