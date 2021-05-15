$0.17 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarivate.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.
Clarivate stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. 1,467,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,551. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $33.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
