SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s (SLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
