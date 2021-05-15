JSF Financial LLC Acquires 56 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

CRM opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

