Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to $45.50 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $42.00 to $45.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $$29.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

