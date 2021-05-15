Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Raised to $9.75 at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from $7.75 to $9.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Medical Facilities stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

