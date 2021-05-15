JSF Financial LLC Has $228,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $1,202,640.00. Insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,529 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $220.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average of $202.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

