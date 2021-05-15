Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41).

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,227,000 after buying an additional 1,847,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,028,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. 1,007,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,400. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

