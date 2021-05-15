Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 47.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

