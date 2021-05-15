100,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

