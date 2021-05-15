Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,955 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 196,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

