Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $153,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 85,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.