Security National Trust Co. Sells 235 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

