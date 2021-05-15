Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.