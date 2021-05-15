Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0846 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $722,056.33 and $431.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00090140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01148966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00114519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.